Jefferson Parish Republican abruptly resigns from La. House

“With the birth of my son last spring and the pandemic, like so many Americans, I’ve had to shift priorities," Henry said. "I’ve been thinking and praying about this now for the last few months and it just makes sense to make the move now and give the people of District 82 time to elect a new representative for the upcoming legislative session. I want to thank Speaker Schexnayder, my colleagues in the legislature, the staff at the Capitol, but most importantly, the great people of District 82 for putting their faith in me to be their voice during this last year. It’s been a real honor.”