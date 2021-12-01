Jefferson Parish Republican abruptly resigns from La. House

METAIRIE, La. — A Louisiana lawmaker from Jefferson Parish has abruptly resigned from his elected position.
The House of Representatives clerk’s office confirmed Tuesday that Republican Rep. Charles Henry submitted his resignation to House Speaker Clay Schexnayder on Monday.
The resignation from the 105-member chamber was effective immediately. Henry was elected to the seat in 2019. Previously, he had been chief of staff for Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise.
“With the birth of my son last spring and the pandemic, like so many Americans, I’ve had to shift priorities," Henry said. "I’ve been thinking and praying about this now for the last few months and it just makes sense to make the move now and give the people of District 82 time to elect a new representative for the upcoming legislative session. I want to thank Speaker Schexnayder, my colleagues in the legislature, the staff at the Capitol, but most importantly, the great people of District 82 for putting their faith in me to be their voice during this last year. It’s been a real honor.”
