PLAINS, Ga. — A spokeswoman for Jimmy Carter says the former president fell at his home and needed some stitches but "feels fine."

Deanna Congileo said in an email that Carter fell Sunday at his Plains, Georgia home and received stitches above his brow. Carter turned 95 on Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. president to reach that milestone.

Congileo says Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, who is 92, are eager to be at a Habitat for Humanity build in Nashville, Tennessee. The opening ceremony was scheduled for Sunday evening and it runs through Friday.

Carter, the 39th president, survived a cancer diagnosis in 2015 and surpassed George H.W. Bush as the longest-lived U.S. president in history this spring. He's had some trouble walking after a hip replacement in May, but regularly teaches Sunday School.

Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter in love through the years U.S. President Jimmy Carter kisses his wfe, Rosalynn Carter, after taking the Oath of Office as the nation's 39th president at the East Portico of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 1977. Shown are, from left, former President Gerald Ford, Chief Justice of the United States Warren E. Burger, Vice President Walter Mondale and former Vice President Nelson Rockefeller. (AP Photo) Georgia State Sen. Jimmy Carter hugs his wife, Rosalynn, at his Atlanta campaign headquaters September 15, 1966 after making a strong showing in Wednesday's primary election, September 14, 1966, in the race for the Democratic nomination for governor of Georgia. In late returns, Carter and businessman Lester Maddox were in a tight race for the runoff spot against former Gov. Ellis Arnall for the Democratic nomination. (AP Photo) Former Georgia Gov. Jimmy Carter carries daughter Amy on his shoulders as the Carter family leaves Carter campaign headquarters in Atlanta, May 4, 1976. Waving is wife, Rosalyn. Woman in flowered dress is his daughter-in-law, Judy. Carter received a landslide victory in Tuesday's Democratic Presidential Primary. (AP Photo/Charles Kelly) President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter dance at one of the inaugural balls in Washington on Thursday, Jan. 20, 1977. Their daughter Amy watches them from her seat. (AP Photo) Former State Sen. Jimmy Carter listens to applause at the Capitol in Atlanta on April 3, 1970, after announcing his candidacy or governor. In background, his wife Rosalyn holds two-year-old daughter Amy who joined in the applause. Carter, 45, of Plains, Ga., finished third in the 1966 Democratic Primary behind Gov. Lester Maddox and Ellis Arnall. (AP Photo/Charles Kelly) Pres. Jimmy Carter, left, Mrs. Rosalynn Carter, second from left, Vice Pres. Walter Mondale and Mrs. Joan Mondale, right, acknowledge applause while attending one of seven inaugural parties, Thursday, Jan. 20, 1977, Washington, D.C. At right is an unidentified Mondale son. (AP Photo) Pres. Jimmy Carter, left, and First Lady Rosalynn Carter are pictured along with Vice Pres. Walter Mondale and his wife Joan Mondale, right, at the inaugural ball held at the Sheraton Park Hotel, Thursday, Jan. 20, 1977, Washington, D.C. (AP Photo) Gov. Jimmy Carter, left, Rosalynn Carter, daughter Amy Carter and mother Lillian Carter, right, listen while Lt. Gov. Lester Maddox makes his acceptance speech, Jan. 12, 1971, Atlanta, Ga. Carter had just been sworn in as Governor of Georgia. (AP Photo/Charles Kelly) Rosalynn Carter, wife of U.S. President-elect Jimmy Carter, is escorted by a security guard to the inauguration of Jose Lopez Portillo as President of Mexico, December 1, 1976, in Mexico City. (AP Photo) President-elect Jimmy Carter with his family during the celebration in Atlanta, Georgia Nov. 3, 1976, following his victory against incumbent, President Gerald Ford. (AP Photo) Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, second from left, joins hands with former Philippine President Fidel Ramos, left, former U.S. first lady Rosalynn Carter, cecond from right, and former Philippine first lady Amelita Ramos as they pray Monday, March 22, 1999 in Maragondon, 64 kilometers (40 miles) southwest of Manila, Philippines, before they and volunteers began the construction of low-cost homes for poor Filipinos. The volunteers, along with slum dwellers, plan to put up a total of 293 single-story concrete houses in Maragondon and four other sites nationwide in a week's time, said Millard Fuller, founder of the non-profit group Habitat for Humanity, which organized the project.(AP Photo/Pat Roque) Former President Jimmy Carter, right, and former first lady Rosalynn Carter raise a wall as they help build a Habitat for Humanity house in Violet, La., Monday, May 21, 2007. The pair were working on the 1000th Habitat for Humanity house in the Gulf Coast region since hurricane Katrina and Rita. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, left, and his wife Rosalynn visit a Habitat for Humanity project in Leogane, Haiti, Monday Nov. 7, 2011. The Carters joined volunteers from around the world to build 100 homes in partnership with earthquake-affected families in Haiti during a week-long Habitat for Humanity housing project. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Former President Jimmy Carter, left, cuts his birthday cake as former first lady Rosalynn Carter looks on during Jimmy Carter's 90th birthday celebration held at Georgia Southwestern University, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2014, in Americus, Ga. (AP Photo/Branden Camp) Former President Jimmy Carter gets a kiss from his wife Rosalynn as she introduces him during reopening ceremony for the newly designed Carter Presidential Library Thursday, Oct. 1, 2009 in Atlanta. Carter is also celebrating his 85th birthday. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) U.S. President Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife, first lady Rosalynn Carter, wave to the crowd as they walk down Washington's Pennsylvania Avenue, Jan. 20, 1977. Carter was sworn in as the 39th president of the United States during the inauguration ceremonies. (AP Photo) Former President Jimmy Carter kisses his wife, Rosalynn, after the two were spotted by the 'kiss cam" during the first half of an NBA basketball game between Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) From left, former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, stand for the National Anthem at the Kennedy Center, Monday, March 21, 2011, in Washington, before the "All Together Now - A Celebration of Service" performance in honor of former President George H.W. Bush. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

