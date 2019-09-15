NEW ORLEANS — In four weeks Louisiana voters will cast their ballots in the October primary to determine who will be top dog in the state.

The latest poll shows the deep south's only democratic governor, John Bel Edwards is on track to keep his job, but it may be a dirty fight to the finish.

A survey of 500 voters released this week by independent Baton Rouge based pollster, Bernie Pinsonat gets the stamp of approval from WWL’s political analyst Clancy DuBos.

“If people want to know what a race really looks like, you need to get a poll that is independent and not affiliated with candidates,” DuBos said.

The results of the poll show current Governor John Bel Edwards is close to keeping his title in four weeks, taking 47 percent of the vote while his opponents, republicans U.S. Representative Ralph Abraham trail with 24 percent and Eddie Rispone with 16 percent.

If Edwards can secure 50 percent of the vote he will win another term in office in the primary.

“While this is good news for Edwards, nobody should be popping champagne corks yet,” DuBos said. “There are still four weeks left, which is a lifetime in politics.”

It might feel like a lifetime for voters too, they should expect to see an influx of attack ads.

“It's going to be back and forth artillery fire between two rival armies,” DuBos said.

Meanwhile, the latest fundraising reports are out and show Edwards has raised the most in campaign funding and currently he's got $5.7 million left to spend, an amount higher than his opponents.

“The candidate that spends the most does not always win, usually, but not always,” DuBos said.

All candidates are rallying their troops, hoping for a strong showing at the polls Oct. 12.