BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is kicking off his second term without the budget crises of his first four years, but with a more conservative Legislature that could create new clashes overspending.

The 53-year-old Democrat is taking his oath of office Monday on the steps of the Louisiana Capitol, in a ceremony overshadowed by the college football national championship between LSU and Clemson in New Orleans.

The game sidelined the traditional black-tie inaugural ball, as Edwards and many other officials will be in the Superdome on Monday night to watch LSU.

Edwards' speech outlining his plans for the next four years will be the centerpiece of the inauguration.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.