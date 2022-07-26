Judge denies AG's request to let abortion ban go into effect; abortion still legal in La.

Landry has predicted that the case will wind up at the Louisiana Supreme Court.

BATON ROUGE, La. — A state judge has denied Attorney General Jeff Landry's request to let the state's abortion ban go into effect while the appeals court rules on it.

As a result, abortion will still be legal in Louisiana — at least until the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals rules on it.

Lawyers representing Landry and health secretary Courtney Phillips filed the request last Friday, July 23. They requested the same judge suspend his ruling and let Louisiana's abortion ban go into effect.

Judge Don Johnson blocked enforcement of the ban after a lawsuit was filed by a north Louisiana abortion clinic and members of the Medical Students for Choice organization, who argue Louisiana's abortion ban is too vague and contradicts itself.

