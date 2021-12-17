Judge Michelle Odinet suspended by Louisiana Supreme Court

Judge Michelle Odinet's attorney Dane Ciolino told CBS News that one of the voices on the tape using a slur is the judge and that she is taking a leave of absence.

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet, who was captured on video using a racist slur while at her home, has been suspended from performing judicial functions without pay pending further proceedings on the matter.

The request for the interim disqualification came from Judge Odinet herself, according to the order by the Louisiana Supreme Court.

Odinet's attorney, Dane Ciolino, had previously said the judge would take a leave of absence without pay to "consider what's next."

He also said that Odinet is "embarrassed and humiliated and sorry for what she has done."

Ciolino told CBS News that one of the voices heard in the video belongs to the judge and that she uses a racial slur.

"She is sorry for what she has done and the trouble that she has caused the community," Ciolino said.

There have been calls for Odinet to resign and Governor John Bel Edwards said on Thursday that he thought that would be a good idea since he didn't know if she could perform her duties as a judge after the slur on video.

"Perhaps all of the litigants who are African-Americans will seek for recusal, and I don't think she has a valid basis to deny that recusal," Edwards said.

The video shows a television set displaying security footage of what appears to be a foiled burglary at the judge's home. Laughter and racist slurs are heard from the viewers — who aren't visible on camera — as they watch two people capture the suspect.

Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet confirmed to Lafayette news outlets that the recording was made at her home. But she said she had taken a sedative at the time the video was made and does not remember it.

“I have zero recollection of the video and the disturbing language used during it,” Odinet said.

Her original statement didn't identify the speakers or say whether she was among those heard on the recording. It's not clear who originally posted the video on social media. The security footage of a scene partially obscured by tree limbs appears to show at least two people capturing and holding someone.

A 59-year-old Black man was arrested after the burglary, which happened early Saturday, police said.

“That's me,” one viewer says while watching the security footage of the man being caught. “And Mom's yelling 'n——-, n——-.'" Another viewer says, "We have a n-----. It’s a n-----, like a roach.”