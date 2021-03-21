Julia Letlow wins 5th Congressional District race

Julia Letlow wins the seat that was left vacant when her husband passed away from COVID-19 just 5 days before he was to take his oath.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Republican Julia Letlow was easily elected to the 5th Congressional District seat that was vacated when her husband, Luke Letlow, passed away from COVID-19 complications just five days before he was to take office.

Julia Letlow was receiving more than 60 percent of the vote to easily place first among 12 candidates seeking the 5th District seat.

Letlow, a Republican, won the heavily Republican district, which WWL-TV's Clancy DuBos said was no surprise.