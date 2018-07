KENNER, La. (AP) - A lawmaker in the running for Louisiana's secretary of state post says she's cancer free after her latest procedure.

State Rep. Julie Stokes tweeted Friday about a call from her doctor confirming lab results showing no signs of the disease.

It is with great joy and thanksgiving that I share this news: Last night, I received a phone call from my doctor confirming lab results. As a result of my surgery on January 3rd, I can now say that I am 100% Cancer Free! pic.twitter.com/GniMPGYmh7 — Rep. Julie Stokes for Louisiana Secretary of State (@stokes_for) July 13, 2018

WBRZ-TV reports Stokes was diagnosed with breast cancer last July. She was forced to drop out of the race for state treasurer because of the illness.

During a recent legislative session, Stokes introduced bills which changed treatment rules. The proposals faced little opposition and were signed by the governor.

Stokes is one of four people running for the open seat of secretary of state. Former Sen. A.G. Crowe of Slidell, Rep. Rick Edmonds, and Renee Fontenot Free are also running for the office.

A special election is scheduled Nov. 6.

