Karen Carter Peterson 'fully cooperating' with federal criminal probe, attorney says

NEW ORLEANS — Former Louisiana state Senator Karen Carter Peterson is fully cooperating with the federal investigation looking into her finances, her attorney tells The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

Peterson's lawyer Brian Capitelli said the probe centers on Peterson’s finances and relates to her gambling addiction. Peterson resigned from the Louisiana Senate on April 8 after 22 years, citing her gambling addiction and her mental health as the reason for her abrupt resignation.

The probe is being led by prosecutors from Louisiana’s Eastern District who specialize in public corruption cases.

Peterson's gambling addiction has been public since 2019, after she was found to have received a misdemeanor summons for visiting L’Auberge, a Baton Rouge casino.

Peterson voluntarily put her name on a list as someone who would not enter the casino due to her gambling addiction. WWL-TV reported in 2019 that Peterson had violated the ban.