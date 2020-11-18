Karen Carter Peterson will run for Cedric Richmond's House seat, campaign website says

“Karen Carter Peterson is running to represent Louisiana’s 2nd U.S. Congressional District,” a website linked on Peterson’s official Twitter account said.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson appears to be aiming for the U.S. Congress seat that will soon be vacated by Rep. Cedric Richmond.

“Karen Carter Peterson is running to represent Louisiana’s 2nd U.S. Congressional District,” a website linked on the Democratic state senator's official social media accounts said.

The website, which according to Archive.org was recently updated in the last two weeks, did not provide any additional details about a campaign.

Peterson has served as state senator for Louisiana’s 5th State Senate district, which includes New Orleans and a small portion of Jefferson Parish, since 2010. Earlier this year, Peterson announced that she would not seek another four-year term.

Peterson was re-elected in 2019 with 79.4 percent of the votes cast in the election.

Cedric Richmond - Louisiana's sole Democrat U.S. Representative - announced on Tuesday that he is leaving Congress in January to serve as a senior White House advisor when President-elect Joe Biden assumes the presidency. Peterson later congratulated him after the announcement on social media.

"This important role is great news not just for you and your family. It is meaningful and impactful for the people of our home state," Peterson wrote. "I know you will continue to make us proud."

