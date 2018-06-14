BATON ROUGE — U.S. Sen. John Kennedy said Wednesday he will file a bill to save the food stamp program in Louisiana if state lawmakers decline to pass enough new taxes to fund it.

The Republican senator said his bill will propose allocating Louisiana's $1.4 billion federal allotment for the program to the state's food banks and faith-based pantries.

"Frankly, they can probably do a better job than the bureaucrats anyway," Kennedy said on a call with reporters.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, has called a third Special Session of the spring beginning Monday to ask the Legislature to pass new taxes to mitigate a $648 million budget shortfall beginning July 1.

If lawmakers reject new taxes as they have in the previous two Special Sessions, the budget already passed will be enacted with cuts in place.

Among the casualties, the administration has said, will be the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in the state.

Although the food stamp program is federal, administrating it here costs about $34 million in state money.

"If the governor abolishes the food stamp program (the bill) will give the state the option to ask the (United States Agriculture Department) to administer the program for Louisiana," Kennedy said.

"I'm not going to let the state lose $1.4 billion because of a political spat," Kennedy said.

Edwards and Kennedy have a publicly fractious relationship since the governor was elected in 2015. Kennedy is considering challenging Edwards in 2019, but hasn't committed to the race.

Kennedy's conference call with reporters came a day after he called on Edwards to resign during an interview on the Lafayette talk radio station KPEL.

He said Edwards should step aside and let Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, a Republican, take over.

For his part, Nungesser said thanks, but no thanks.

"I'm flattered Sen. Kennedy thinks so much of me, but I have the best job in the world and I'm running for re-election," Nungesser said in an interview with USA Today Network Wedesday.

As to whether he believes Edwards has botched the job, Nungesser said, "I have no comment on that."

Kennedy said he hasn't spoken to Edwards or his staff about the food stamp proposal.

"I've given up on that," Kennedy said. "The governor doesn't answer any of my letters and he hasn't accepted any of my suggestions."

Edwards' office did respond to Kennedy's food stamp proposal.

"This is the first we’ve heard of the senator’s idea, and we’re glad to see that he’s finally acknowledging that there are real consequences from budget cuts that would be imposed without action from the Legislature," said Edwards spokesman Richard Carbo. "Throughout this entire budget process the Department of Children and Family Services has been working with the federal government.

"They have given no indication that they are willing or able to do what the senator is suggesting. However, we welcome any constructive input from Sen. Kennedy, but are hopeful that the Legislature acts in the upcoming special session to resolve this problem once and for all."

Kennedy has been among those advocating for work requirements for food stamp recipients.

"I think there is abuse, but 860,000 (Louisianans) receive food stamps, so it obviously touches a lot of people," he said. "They depend on this. I know they're scared, and I don't want them to be."

The food stamp program is among a host of critical services that will be cut if the current state budget for next year stands, the Edwards administration has said.

Agency heads have said the cuts would require massive prisoner releases, the closure of both National Guard Armories and veterans cemeteries and other reductions.

On Wednesday the Louisiana Council on Aging Directors Association said 139 state-funded senior centers will be forced to close and the Medicare prescription assistance program offered through the state office will be suspended if the cuts remain in place.

"These are not scare tactics," Edwards' Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said Wednesday in an interview with the Louisiana USA Today Network Editorial Board.

"This is a result of the cuts that would have to be imposed."

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved