Kenneth Polite tapped for top spot in Biden's Justice Department

NEW ORLEANS — The White House announced Monday that Kenneth Polite, the former U.S. Attorney in New Orleans, has been nominated for one of the top positions in the Justice Department.

President Joe Biden's administration nominated Polite to serve as the chief of the US Department of Justice's criminal division.

The DOJ's criminal division develops, enforces and supervises the application of federal criminal laws while prosecuting many major, national cases.

The US Senate will have to confirm Polite's nomination.

Polite was born and raised in New Orleans and served as the region's top federal prosecutor from 2013-17. He stepped down under after Donald Trump took office, despite bi-partisan support to stay.

Since then, he's been practicing law at Morgan, Lewis and Bockius, a private law firm in Philadelphia.

Recently, the City of New Orleans hired Polite to investigate the New Orleans Department of Safety and Permits after the Hard Rock collapse in 2019.