x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

La. Capitol briefly evacuated ahead of abortion debate due to 'suspicious package'

The all clear was given soon after the evacuation.

More Videos

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Capitol was briefly evacuated Thursday evening before legislatures could debate a controversial abortion bill.

Officials said a suspicious package was left unattended in the rotunda.

WWL-TV reporter Devin Bartolotta spotted the "suspicious package" on her way out of the capitol. It was a hard camera case that one of the videographers covering the session left unattended, but quickly came back for.

The all clear was given soon after the evacuation and people are returning to the building.

WWL-TV will have more on the controversial abortion bill tonight at 6 & 10 p.m.

Related Articles

Click here to report a typo.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.