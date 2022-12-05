La. Capitol briefly evacuated ahead of abortion debate due to 'suspicious package'

The all clear was given soon after the evacuation.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Capitol was briefly evacuated Thursday evening before legislatures could debate a controversial abortion bill.

Officials said a suspicious package was left unattended in the rotunda.

WWL-TV reporter Devin Bartolotta spotted the "suspicious package" on her way out of the capitol. It was a hard camera case that one of the videographers covering the session left unattended, but quickly came back for.

This is why the Louisiana House is currently being evacuated — this hard camera case was left unattended. The man who is standing by it in this video tells me that it’s his, and he is a photographer for one of the abolitionist groups’ YouTube pages. @wwltv pic.twitter.com/wzAMcA6lMl — Devin Bartolotta (@devinbartolotta) May 12, 2022

The all clear was given soon after the evacuation and people are returning to the building.

