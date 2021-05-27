La. House approves bill barring transgender students from playing on girls' sports teams

Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to veto the bill.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana House voted 77-17 in favor of a bill to ban transgender girls from playing on girls sports teams in school.

Sen. Beth Mizell's (R-Franklinton) "Fairness in Women's Sports Act" bans transgender students from playing on female sports teams.

Both the House and Senate voted overwhelmingly to pass the legislation, but Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to veto the bill.

However, both chambers passed the bill with a veto-proof majority, meaning they would likely be able to override the governor's veto. That will come down to when the Governor chooses to veto the bill. If he vetoes the bill after the legislative session wraps up, legislators would have to reconvene under a special session to override him.

Supporters say they're trying to protect female athletes from unfair competition.

Opponents call the bill discriminatory and a solution looking for a problem.