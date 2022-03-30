La. House votes to override Gov. Edwards' veto of redistricting map

The decision will now be up to the Senate, who approved the map with a large majority in February.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana House quickly voted to override Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto of a new congressional District map Wednesday afternoon.

The 72-31 vote went nearly down party lines, with all three independents and one democrat (Rep. Francis Thompson) joining the entire republican delegation in voting to override the Governor’s veto.

That sends the decision to the Louisiana Senate, which approved the map with more than the two-thirds majority needed to override the Governor’s veto back in February.

Legislatures passed the controversial map during a special session in February. The map was approved despite objections from member of the Black Legislative Caucus, who argued that a state where one-third of the population is Black should have two majority-Black districts out of the six total.

The Governor agreed, vetoing the map in early March.

This is a developing story. WWL-TV will update this story as new information becomes available.

