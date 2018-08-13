BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Three candidates vying to be Louisiana's next secretary of state have poured thousands of their own dollars into the effort.

Rep. Julie Stokes, a Kenner Republican, has the most cash on hand in the latest campaign finance reports, reporting $441,000 in the bank. But that's because she loaned the effort $250,000.

Turkey Creek Mayor Heather Cloud, a Republican, reported $102,000 in the bank, after a $101,000 personal loan.

Former Sen. A.G. Crowe, a Pearl River Republican, loaned his campaign $90,000.

Rep. Rick Edmonds, a Baton Rouge Republican, raised the most from donors in the latest report, with $103,000 collected.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, the Baton Rouge Republican who took over the job after Tom Schedler resigned, drew the second-largest haul, raising $88,000 from donors.

