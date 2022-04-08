La. state senator from New Orleans cites gambling addiction, depression in resigning

"At this time, I must place all of my energy on my own mental health and personal well-being, and therefore have tendered my resignation effective immediately."

NEW ORLEANS — Karen Carter Peterson, the Louisiana state senator representing New Orleans, has resigned after more than two decades in the Louisiana Legislature.

"As I’ve previously shared, I have personally struggled with depression and a gambling addiction for the entirety of my legislative career; in fact, it has been close to 30 years," Peterson said in a prepared statement. "At this time, I must place all of my energy on my own mental health and personal well-being, and therefore have tendered my resignation effective immediately."

Peterson's resignation comes a a year after she lost the race for a US Congressional seat to Rep. Troy Carter.

She has served in the Louisiana Legislature since 1999 when she was first elected to the house.

"I am hopeful that my decades of service have had a positive impact on the lives of those for whom I have fought. I truly believe I have helped to advance our beloved state forward. I am proud of my years of service in Baton Rouge and sincerely thank my constituents for giving me the opportunity to represent their interests," Peterson said.

Her resignation opens up a seat on the state senate for the New Orleans area.