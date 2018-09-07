Mitch Landrieu has a lengthy political resume. Could he soon add presidential candidate to it?

In a profile with Politico Magazine, Landrieu was asked about the possibility that he would run for President of the United States in 2020.

“I’m not trying to be, you know, evasive here. The answer to your question is: I do not know. I do not know,” Landrieu told Politico reporter Edward-Issac Dovere.

The interview explored Landrieu’s thoughts on topics including President Donald Trump, Confederate monuments and former President Barack Obama.

This month, the Washington Post ranked Landrieu in the top 15 most viable candidates for the 2020 Democratic ticket, calling him the “most legitimate dark horse.” Landrieu was also among several potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidates who met with Obama earlier this year, according to Politico.

