Lawmakers try to block vaccine requirement for La. students

BATON ROUGE, La. — A bipartisan group of Louisiana lawmakers on the House health care committee has voted against Gov. John Bel Edwards’ coronavirus vaccine mandate for some students. But the Democratic governor intends to overrule Monday's rejection and enact the immunization requirement starting next year.

The fate of the plan seems likely to be decided by the courts.

Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry and the Edwards administration are at odds over whether the COVID-19 vaccine requirement can be legally enacted by the governor without support from the full Legislature.

The state allows broad exemptions for parents and students who can submit a written dissent even if the coronavirus shots are mandated.