Lawmakers vote to hold special veto-override session next week

BATON ROUGE, La. — Lawmakers have voted to return to the state capitol for a special veto-override session, according to our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

Lawmakers are expected to attempt to override at least three of Governor John Bel Edward's vetoes.

One would ban doctors from prescribing hormone therapy and puberty blockers to minors. Another would stop teachers from talking about sexuality and gender identity in classes, and the third would force schools to use pronouns for students that match their birth certificates.

The special session is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Veto overrides are very rare in our state. Last year’s was the first in decades.

The majority of members in either chamber must submit their intent for an override session in writing.

Last year lawmakers were able to overturn Edwards' veto of a redistricting bill.

