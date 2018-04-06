BATON ROUGE — Louisiana's Legislature passed a budget with deep cuts in the waning minutes here Monday night after the House failed to pass two sales tax bills to mitigate next year's $648 million shortfall.

Next year's budget preserves much of health care and protects nursing home patients, but gouges TOPS, higher education and most agencies other than the Department of Health.

"Zero leadership," said Rep. Kenny Havard, a Republican from St. Francisville indicting his own GOP leaders.

The budget passed just before midnight is similar to the one Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed at the end of the Regular Session last month.

In the end lawmakers once again couldn't find enough common ground to address the $648 million shortfall in next year's budget that begins July 1.

Edwards had struck an optimistic tone early Monday morning.

"We're supposed to be done at midnight tonight and we have a good shot at it," Edwards said while addressing supporters.

But as the day dragged on optimism waned from all parties.

The Senate passed budget and tax bills late Sunday night that kept most state priorities intact, among them TOPS, higher education and health care, but they did it using more money than the House approved in its version of the bills.

Those measures returned to the House Monday, where members in the lower chamber rejected the Senate versions.

The primary issue: House GOP Caucus Chairman Lance Harris insisted the sales tax stick to his original one-third of a cent increase rather than the Edwards' preference of one-half cent. Harris is the author of the sales tax bill, House Bill 27.

Harris tweeted his sentiments following a meeting with Edwards.

"Met with @LouisianaGov this morning. Told him @LAHouseGOP was sticking to 1/3," Harris tweeted.

For a moment, it appeared the stalemate could be broken after the House agreed to increase the Earned Income Tax Credit, a tax break for the working poor, as part of a bill that raised about $34 million.

The Senate attached the increase to Rep. Katrina Jackson's House Bill 18 to extend a limitation on tax breaks people can tax for taxes paid in other states.

Jackson's bill, the only tax bill that passed the Special Session, failed on the first vote, but passed after she agreed to delay the Earned Income Tax Credit until 2019.

Jackson's bill raises $34 million in taxes.

The House and Senate were about $140 million apart on what they believe are the new taxes needed for next year's budget. House members passed about $400 million in new taxes, while senators pass about $540 million.

Next year's budget shortfall was created because $1.4 billion in temporary taxes expire on June 30, the day before the state's next fiscal year begins on July 1.

The bulk of the revenue from the expiring taxes comes from a temporary one-cent sales tax, which raises more than $800 million annually.

A last-ditch effort to pass a half-cent sales tax by Rep. Walt Leger, D-New Orleans, failed in the House 64-40, dooming the session. Leger's bill needed 70 votes, or two-thirds, to pass.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

