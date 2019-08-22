BATON ROUGE, La. — The Latest on the memorial services for former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Babineaux Blanco (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

Hundreds of mourners packed a Louisiana cathedral to say farewell to the state's only female governor, Kathleen Babineaux Blanco, at the start of three days of memorials.

The public will be able to visit with Blanco's family Thursday afternoon at the state Capitol and pay their last respects to the Democrat who led Louisiana during the massive blows of hurricanes Katrina and Rita.

Current and former state officials filled an interfaith service for Blanco on Thursday morning in a Baton Rouge cathedral. Gov. John Bel Edwards told those assembled that Blanco was a special leader who was "authentic, consistent and sincere."

RELATED: Blanco will be fourth Louisiana governor to lie in state at Capitol

"I do encourage people to come out and take part in that. It's a celebration of life," said Gov. John Bel Edwards, who started a friendship with Blanco during his 2015 campaign.

Blanco served one term as governor, from 2004-08. But she was a fixture in Louisiana politics for decades, winning elections to the state House, the state utility regulatory agency and the lieutenant governor's seat before reaching the top job. She died from a rare eye cancer that she battled successfully in 2011 but that later returned and spread to her liver.

Blanco served one term as governor, from 2004-08. But she was a fixture in Louisiana politics for decades, winning elections to the state House, the state utility regulatory agency, and the lieutenant governor's seat before reaching the top job.

She died Sunday from cancer at the age of 76.

5 a.m.

Louisiana's first and only female governor, Kathleen Babineaux Blanco, is returning to the state's ornate Capitol for her last time.

On Thursday, her casket will be carried into the building to the sound of a 21-gun salute honoring her service.

Mourners are expected to pack the Louisiana Capitol to pay their last respects to the Democrat who led the state during the massive blows of Hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005.

Blanco died Sunday after a yearslong struggle with cancer. She was 76.

Public visitation at the Capitol will follow a morning interfaith service in a downtown Baton Rouge cathedral to memorialize Blanco, the start of three days of events for the former governor.

She will be buried Saturday in Lafayette, in the heart of Louisiana's Cajun country.

RELATED: 'She never gave up:' Remembering Kathleen Blanco, Louisiana's first female governor

Photos of Gov. Kathleen Blanco through the years FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2007, file photo, Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco conducts an interview in her office Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana officials are calling for prayers for Blanco, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, who has entered hospice care for incurable cancer. Blanco, a Democrat, is Louisiana’s first and only female governor, serving from 2004 to 2008, including during the devastation from hurricanes Katrina and Rita. She was diagnosed and treated for a rare eye cancer in 2011. The cancer returned and spread to her liver in 2017. (AP Photo/Bill Haber, File) Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco testifies on Capitol Hill Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2005, during a House Select Committee on Hurricane Katrina hearing. Seated Directly behind her are Sgt. Corey Allbritton, left, and Staff Sgt. Norman Norfleeet of the Louisina National Guard. Both been were serving in Iraq and lost their New Orleans homes in the hurricane. AP Photo/Dennis Cook) Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco enters the West Feliciana Parish Courthouse, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2007, in the trial of nursing home owners Sal and Mabel Mangano. The two nursing home owners are accused of negligently causing their patients deaths in the killer Hurricane Katrina's flood waters. (AP Photo/Tim Mueller) FILE - In a Thursday, June 11, 2009 photo, former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco address a news conference as Gov. Bobby Jindal looks on at the state capitol in Baton Rouge, La. Blanco, who didn't seek re-election after Hurricane Katrina, said Thursday, May 28, 2010 that all levels of government have missed the mark in the Gulf of Mexico oil spill disaster. (AP Photo/Bill Haber, File) Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco holds a map as she testifies on Capitol Hill Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2005, during a House Select Committee hearing on Hurricane Katrina. Seated Directly behind her are Sgt. Corey Allbritton, left, and Staff Sgt. Norman Norfleeet of the Louisina National Guard. Both been were serving in Iraq and lost their New Orleans homes in the hurricane. AP Photo/Dennis Cook) Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco conducts an interview in her office Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2007. The state will loan the troubled New Orleans district attorney's office $1.6 million to help it pay off a racial discrimination judgment, under an agreement approved by lawmakers Wednesday to keep the office afloat. Despite the complaints, the Legislature's joint budget committee overwhelmingly approved the loan arrangement presented by members of Blanco's administration, the final step needed before the state dollars could be sent to the prosecutor's office. (AP Photo/Bill Haber) Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco announces durign a news conference, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2007 in Baton Rouge, La., that LaSalle Parish District Attorney Reed Walters will not appeal a court decision to have Jena Six defendant Mycal Bell tried in juvenile court. (AP Photo/Tim Mueller) Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco, right, greets Archbishop Alfred C. Hughes at St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2007, following a service commemorating the second anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.(AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt) Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco left, hugs her grand daughter Savannah Blanco-Trumps, 11, after an announcement at the Governor's Mansion that she is not seeking re-election in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, March 20, 2007.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool) Kathleen Blanco, former governor of Louisiana, speaks to a group, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2008, at the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Mike Wintroath) Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco address the opening session of the legislature in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, April 30, 2007. (AP Photo/Bill Haber) Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco speaks on the steps of the Capitol to a rally in support of pay raises for teacher and school support workers, in Baton Rouge, La. Wednesday, May 2, 2007.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Kathleen Blanco, former governor of Louisiana, speaks to a group, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2008, at the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Mike Wintroath) Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco surveys damage in Westwego, La., Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2007. A powerful storm and likely a tornado hit the New Orleans area early Tuesday, killing an elderly woman, injuring dozens of other people, and damaging dozens of homes and business in a region still trying to recover from Hurricane Katrina. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco prays during a mass commemorating the second anniversary of Hurricane Katrina at St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2007. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt) Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco talks to the media after appearing in Federal Court in New Orleans, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2006. A judge on Tuesday did not immediately rule on a request by the Gov. Kathleen Blanco to block an upcoming sale of federal petroleum leases in the Gulf of Mexico. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco, right, and Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Michael Leavitt sing the national anthem at the Louisiana Health Care Redesign Collaborative charter signing ceremony in New Orleans, Monday, July 17, 2006. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco conducts an interview in her office Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2007. The state will loan the troubled New Orleans district attorney's office $1.6 million to help it pay off a racial discrimination judgment, under an agreement approved by lawmakers Wednesday to keep the office afloat. Despite the complaints, the Legislature's joint budget committee overwhelmingly approved the loan arrangement presented by members of Blanco's administration, the final step needed before the state dollars could be sent to the prosecutor's office. (AP Photo/Bill Haber) Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco attends the first session of the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-East levee board meeting in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2007. The board takes over from several former levee panels that critics said were rife with politics and cronyism. After levee breaks during Hurricane Katrina flooded vast sections of New Orleans and some of its suburbs, the former boards were faulted for not doing more to inspect levees and monitor work of the Army Corps of Engineers. (AP Photo/Bill Haber) Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco right, hugs her mother Lucille Babineaux after an announcement at the Governor's Mansion that she is not seeking re-election in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, March 20, 2007.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool) Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco talks with Emily Celano as she arrives at St. Louis Cathedral in the historic French Quarter, to attend an inter-faith worship service Thursday June 1, 2006. The church service is the first event before the inauguration of Mayor Ray Nagin for a second fouryear term.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Louisiana Gov. Katlhleen Blanco answers a question in the Associated Press Bureau in New Orleans Thursday June 1, 2006. Blanco participated in the inauguration of New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin and then did an interview on the preparations of the state for hurricane season. (AP Photo/Bill Haber) Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco, left, House Majority Whip James Clyburn of S.C., center, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., participate in a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 19, 2007, to discuss Hurricane Katrina recovery efforts. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Secretary of Homeland Defense Michael Chertoff, left, with Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco walk to a news conference at the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Metairie, La., Monday, Aug. 13, 2007. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco talks with attendees at the first session of the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-East levee board meeting in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2007. The board takes over from several former levee panels that critics said were rife with politics and cronyism. After levee breaks during Hurricane Katrina flooded vast sections of New Orleans and some of its suburbs, the former boards were faulted for not doing more to inspect levees and monitor work of the Army Corps of Engineers. (AP Photo/Bill Haber) Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco addresses a news conference at the London Ave. Canal in New Orleans Saturday Aug. 26, 2006. The levees along the canal failed during Hurricane Katrina and contributed to the flooding of New Orleans. Blanco was at the deomonstration showing off new protections since Katrina, including flood gates, seen in the background, that can be dropped into the mouths of three large canals facing Lake Ponchartrain to reduce the strain on the levee walls from surges of water driven by storms. (AP Photo/Bill Haber) In this photograph provided by the White House, President Bush and Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco participate in a briefing on Hurricane Rita at the FEMA Joint Field Office in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2005. (AP Photo/ The White House, Eric Draper) Governor Kathleen Blanco, D-La., testifying before Senate Finance Committee on Capital Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2005 in Washington. Blanco asked Congress for help in rebuilding her devastated state, saying Hurricanes Katrina and Rita "knocked us down but they did not knock us out." Blanco in her opening statement did not mention former FEMA director Michael Brown, who on Tuesday had blamed state and local officials in Louisiana for not responding appropriately to the storm. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) President Bush, center, New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin, left, and Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco are briefed on flood wall construction at the Industrial Canal levee in New Orleans, Wednesday, March 8, 2006. Six months after Hurricane Katrina left its mark on the Gulf Coast, President Bush was making his 10th trip to the slowly rebuilding region Wednesday for another progress report. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak) Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco, right, signs autographs prior to the NFC divisional playoff football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2007. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Lt. Gen. Russel Honore, Joint Task Force Katrina Commander, right, hands Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco a cup of water during a news briefing in Baton Rouge, La., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2005. The officials spoke on the federal preparedness for the state in light of Hurricane Rita. (AP Photo/Rogelio Solis)

---

Previous Coverage:

---

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.