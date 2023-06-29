Local colleges respond to the Supreme Court ruling

"Now is the moment to which we are called to imagine a way a way forward that assures equity and justice," Xavier University President Dr. Reynold Verret said.

NEW ORLEANS — The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor and forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

The court's conservative majority overturned admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the nation's oldest private and public colleges, respectively.

Chief Justice John Roberts said that for too long universities have “concluded, wrongly, that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned but the color of their skin. Our constitutional history does not tolerate that choice.”

Justice Clarence Thomas — the nation's second Black justice, who had long called for an end to affirmative action — wrote separately that the decision “sees the universities’ admissions policies for what they are: rudderless, race-based preferences designed to ensure a particular racial mix in their entering classes.”

Here is what local colleges had to say about the decision:

Dr. Reynold Verret, President, Xavier University of Louisiana

Today, the Supreme Court ruled 6:3 to make unlawful the consideration of race in admission to colleges and universities. The likely result will be a decline in representation of under-represented students in many higher ed institutions.

Throughout the history of this nation to this very day, equity of educational opportunity and access has not been afforded to all Americans. This impoverishes the nation in depriving her of the talent manifest in the minds of so many.

Now is the moment to which we are called to imagine a way a way forward that assures equity and justice.

Andrea Boyles, Associate Dean for Equity, Diversity & Belonging at Tulane University’s School of Liberal Arts:

“As a Black sociologist, SCOTUS' rejection of affirmative action in college admissions is devastating. This decision eliminates checks and systemic obligations for ensuring quality, racially integrated educational opportunities for Black and other racially minoritized people at educational institutions. Going forward, this sets precedence for others to argue similarly regarding employment opportunities and more. As an expert on Black resistance, history reveals that the Black community will neither accept such a decision nor tire from challenging it and others like it that appear to deliberately undermine their racial equity generally, and rightful humanity widely.”

Stephen Griffin, W.R. Irby Chair and Rutledge C. Clement Jr. Professor in Constitutional Law at Tulane University:

“The Supreme Court today terminated the standard way colleges and universities have been trying to achieve racial diversity. The Court did this without overturning any prior precedents, asserting that the universities at issue, Harvard and UNC, had failed to comply with the standards announced in the 2003 Grutter decision. The structure of the Court’s decision will make it impossible going forward for institutions of higher education to pursue global policies that maintain current levels of racial diversity on college campuses. If such policies exist in the future, they will have to be targeted to helping specific individuals with specific histories.

At the same time, the implications of the decision for other areas in which affirmative action is applied – notably in employment decisions and in the military – are left for the future. The entire opinion is structured around the circumstances of the university admissions process. In the course of its opinion, the Court showed a deep suspicion of what universities have been doing as far as maintaining levels of racial diversity, in effect accusing universities of maintaining implicit racial quotas and perpetuating harmful racial stereotypes. The opinion by Chief Justice Roberts seems carefully crafted to keep the various elements of conservative sentiment on the Court together for this opinion.”

Statement from Dillard University

While Dillard University is disappointed in today’s Harvard/UNC decision by the Supreme Court, we strongly urge the higher education sector to work fervently and creatively on ensuring our campuses reflect the diversity of our nation and provide access to all who want to study.



The decision is especially disheartening considering that the

Court has previously acknowledged what we in the higher education space has known for decades, namely that, “a diverse student body promotes cross-racial understanding, helps break down racial stereotypes, and enables students to better understand persons of different races.” In prior decisions, the Court has also acknowledged that “student body diversity promotes learning outcomes and better prepares students for an increasingly diverse workforce and society.” The Court’s decision today has made it harder to achieve these essential educational objectives. Nevertheless, we hope that it

will lead to broad collaboration between institutions that have traditionally served a primarily white population and those serving minority populations.

Dillard University, as the oldest HBCU in Louisiana, remains committed to providing access to those impacted by societal barriers, whether such barriers are based on race, caste, or class. We were founded more than 150 years ago for the purpose of educating Black Americans and are steadfast in our

commitment to elevating Black Americans through a high quality education that cultivates leaders who live ethically, think and communicate precisely and act courageously to make the world a better place.



We will continue to partner with Predominantly White Colleges and Universities, community colleges, Hispanic serving institutions, tribal colleges, and high schools across the nation to ensure that this decision does not stifle opportunities for those who have been served through affirmative action programs. Additionally, we need employers to recommit to recruiting talent from Minority Serving Institutions and HBCUs like Dillard where the pool of talent will remain strong and disproportionately large.



We invite the entire Higher Education Community to do what Justice Jackson called us to do in her eloquent dissent, namely, “stare at racial disparity unblinkingly, and then do what evidence and experts tell us is required to level the playing field and march forward together, collectively striving to achieve true equality for all Americans.” We stand with those who remain committed to this goal.

