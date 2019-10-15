NEW ORLEANS — You can bet there will be another barrage of political ads in the Louisiana governor's race, which is now in a runoff.

Going into the primary, the GOP made a very focused effort to make sure a Republican blocked John Bel Edwards from getting a second term. Now, the outside pressure on this race will only get more intense.

Before thanking his family or God, Eddie Rispone thanked President Trump when the Republican candidate for governor learned he was in the run-off this past Saturday night.

RELATED: Louisiana 2019 Elections Results recap

“President Donald Trump is going to help us. He congratulated us. He's going to stay with Louisiana. He's going to make us great, like the rest of the country and he's going to support us and let's thank him,” said Rispone.

In the run up to the primary, the GOP put a full court press on Louisiana. It was capped off with a visit to Lake Charles from President Trump on the eve of election night. The goal of preventing the incumbent from winning the race out right was accomplished.

RELATED: Split GOP tries to unite in Louisiana governor's race runoff

Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate political columnist Stephanie Grace says to finish the mission, the Rispone campaign will capitalize on the Trump effect.

"I think we're going to see what we've seen and a lot more. That includes a lot more Trump because that seems to have worked. That means talking more about Trump and likening himself to Trump," said Grace.

Unlike Rispone, Grace says Edwards won't rely on national party members. In such a red state, appearances by outside Democrats would likely hurt the Edwards campaign.

“I think he's got a difficult assignment. I think he's got a good story to tell, but he's already told it, so now what does he do? What else does he have?” said Grace.

During election season you often hear talking heads say that all politics is local. That may not apply to this race anymore. It seems all local politics can now be national.

RELATED: Louisiana Election Results 2019

"Make no mistake about it. Prepare yourselves because over the next five weeks the partisan forces in Washington D.C. are going to pull out all the stops," said Edwards this past Saturday.

It was a message that Edwards sent to his supporters and most likely to his own campaign.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.