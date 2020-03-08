Louisiana abortion clinic ends suit against licensing rules

The judges said that abortion-rights advocates lack standing to pursue many of their claims.

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Shreveport abortion clinic and two doctors that perform abortions have dropped their lawsuit challenging Louisiana’s clinic-licensing regulations.

The dismissal paperwork was filed in Baton Rouge federal court on Wednesday with little attention, until abortion opponents hailed the ending of the lawsuit in statements Friday.

The decision by Hope Medical Group For Women and the two doctors to drop the lawsuit came after an October ruling from a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit of Appeals.

The judges said that abortion-rights advocates lack standing to pursue many of their claims and that a lower court judge’s ruling allowing the entire case to proceed was in error.

