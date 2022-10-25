Louisiana Amendments Guide 2022: Amendment #2

The clock is ticking for Louisiana voters to make a decision on what to mark on their ballots. We have a full rundown on what each vote supports.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISIANA, USA — Amendment #2

Taxes and Property

On the ballot: “Do you support an amendment to expand certain property tax exemptions for property on which the homestead exemption is claimed for certain veterans with disabilities?”

Currently, Louisiana properties are assessed at 10% of fair market value. $7,500 of assessed value is exempt from property taxes, but veterans that are 100% disabled have $15,000 exempt from their property taxes. This amendment would replace the current exemption for veterans with a 100% disability and expand those exemptions to other disabled veterans of a lesser disability rate.

A yes vote means you support changes to property tax exemptions for certain disabled veterans and their surviving spouse. This vote means you support one or more of the following:

Exempting $7,500 of homestead property tax AND exempting $2,500 for veterans with service-related disabilities that rate between 50% and 69%.

Exempting $7,500 of homestead property tax AND exempting $4,500 of assessed value from property taxes for veterans with service-related disabilities that rate between 70% and 99%.

Exempting the total assessed value from property taxes from veterans that are 100% disabled or 100% unemployable

Allowing the surviving spouse of the deceased disabled veteran to receive the exemption, even if the exemption was not claimed on the property before the veteran’s death