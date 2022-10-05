Jeff Landry says he is running for Louisiana governor

The Republican announced his candidacy on social media Wednesday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS — Republican Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced he is running for Louisiana governor on social media Wednesday afternoon.

We have a crisis of leadership & lack of priorities in Louisiana. It’s causing people to move away from our state, rather than to our state. Unacceptable! Ends now!



WE are running for Governor to fix the problems created by failed leaders.



Join Us >> https://t.co/8iXhEchGEf pic.twitter.com/ngd1qAk5rU — Jeff Landry (@JeffLandry) October 5, 2022

Landry said his focus will be on 'supporting law enforcement, parental rights in education, securing elections, blocking mandates on freedom and putting Louisiana first.'

Landry has been the state's Attorney General since winning the seat in 2015 and winning re-election in 2019.

Recently, he's butted heads with Mayor LaToya Cantrell over New Orleans' refusal to enforce the state's abortion ban.

However, both were in agreement over ending the NOPD's consent decree.

Landry will be facing competition from fellow Republican Billy Nungesser, who announced his candidacy back in August.