Jeff Landry says he is running for Louisiana governor

NEW ORLEANS — Republican Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced he is running for Louisiana governor on social media Wednesday afternoon.
Landry said his focus will be on 'supporting law enforcement, parental rights in education, securing elections, blocking mandates on freedom and putting Louisiana first.'
Landry has been the state's Attorney General since winning the seat in 2015 and winning re-election in 2019.
Recently, he's butted heads with Mayor LaToya Cantrell over New Orleans' refusal to enforce the state's abortion ban.
However, both were in agreement over ending the NOPD's consent decree.
Landry will be facing competition from fellow Republican Billy Nungesser, who announced his candidacy back in August.
Democrat John Bel Edwards, the incumbent governor, will not be running as he will have reached his term limit upon the conclusion of his second term at the beginning of 2024.