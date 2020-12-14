x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Politics

Louisiana casts its 8 electoral votes for President Trump

Electors met in the Louisiana Senate chamber for under an hour. They stood individually to announce their votes and signed paperwork to confirm it.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana’s eight electors have cast their ballots for President Donald Trump. The ceremony Monday officially awarded the state’s Electoral College votes to the Republican who won Louisiana with 58% support but who lost his reelection bid. 

Electors met in the Louisiana Senate chamber for under an hour. They stood individually to announce their votes and signed paperwork to confirm it.

They followed that with a resolution commending Trump for his time in office. Some electors didn’t wear masks for the event. 

Louisiana’s potential electors are chosen by political parties from each of its six congressional districts and for two at-large positions that represent the state's U.S. senators.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Nov 02, 2020