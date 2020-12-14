Louisiana casts its 8 electoral votes for President Trump

Electors met in the Louisiana Senate chamber for under an hour. They stood individually to announce their votes and signed paperwork to confirm it.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana’s eight electors have cast their ballots for President Donald Trump. The ceremony Monday officially awarded the state’s Electoral College votes to the Republican who won Louisiana with 58% support but who lost his reelection bid.

They followed that with a resolution commending Trump for his time in office. Some electors didn’t wear masks for the event.

Louisiana’s potential electors are chosen by political parties from each of its six congressional districts and for two at-large positions that represent the state's U.S. senators.

