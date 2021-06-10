Louisiana could end $300 federal unemployment boost after last-minute deal

House Bill 183 by Rep. Chad Brown, D-Plaquemine, would raise the state’s unemployment wage by $28 a week, starting next year.

BATON ROUGE, La. — In the final hour of the session Thursday, the Legislature passed a bill that could slightly raise the state’s unemployment benefits, but only if the Governor ends participation in the federal COVID-19 aid program that pays more.

House Bill 183 by Rep. Chad Brown, D-Plaquemine, would raise the state’s unemployment wage by $28 a week, starting next year. But Gov. John Bel Edwards must choose to end the extra federal unemployment benefits, which equates to $300, on July 31.

It is not clear if Edwards, a fellow Democrat, will sign the bill into law.

Louisiana has a maximum weekly unemployment benefit of $247. That ranks as the third-lowest state in the nation. The $28 raise will tie the state with Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida.