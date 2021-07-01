Louisiana congressmen 'have blood on their hands,' Sen. Karen Carter Peterson says

"Four people died from the sick stunt they supported, and they choose to double down on Trump’s election con anyway,” Peterson said.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson said the members of the state’s congressional delegation “have blood on their hands” following the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Peterson, who recently announced that she was running for the U.S. House seat soon to be vacated by Cedric Richmond, said the “mob of white supremacists” was incited by President Donald Trump and Louisiana’s federal delegation.

“Sen. Kenedy, Rep. Scalise, Rep. Higgins, have blood on their hands,” Peterson wrote. “Four people died from the sick stunt they supported, and they choose to double down on Trump’s election con anyway.”

Peterson did not name Rep. Garret Graves who also voted for an objection to the certification of Pennsylvania’s Electoral College votes.

I’ll call yesterday’s riot what it was: a violent insurrection by a mob of white supremacists, incited by Donald Trump, @SenJohnKennedy, and Louisiana's federal delegation.



They have blood on their hands. pic.twitter.com/3e53azcgKA — KarenCarterPeterson (@TeamKCP) January 7, 2021

A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.

Congress reconvened in the evening, lawmakers decrying the protests that defaced the Capitol and vowing to finish confirming the Electoral College vote for Biden’s election, even if it took all night.

Before dawn Thursday, lawmakers completed their work, confirming Biden won the presidential election.

Peterson said the state’s congressional delegation broke their Oath of Office and “rejected Democracy in favor of anarchy.”

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

‎New Orleans News from WWL ‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...