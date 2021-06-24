Louisiana ends 'pink tax' on feminine hygiene products, diapers

The new law will remove sales taxes from those products starting on July 1, 2022.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Feminine hygiene products and diapers will soon be exempted from sales tax in Louisiana, under a new law signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Aimee Freeman (D- New Orleans), labeled the bill as “ending the pink tax,” as the financial burden of buying those products disproportionately affects women.

Lift Louisiana, a women’s advocacy group, supported the legislation, noting that Louisiana leads the nation in single-family households led by women. The group called the taxation of these products “an unnecessary and immoral financial burden.”

The bill was in its fifth year in the legislature. It was originally carried by former Sen. J.P. Morrell (D-New Orleans). The bill has support from groups on both sides of the aisle, including the Feminist Majority of Louisiana and Louisiana Right to Life.

“I believe this is part of healthcare for women and children, especially for those who live on a very tight budget,” said Freeman.

During the debate over the bill, Sen. Eddie Lambert (R-Gonzales) raised concerns that the bill would cost the state $10.5 million in tax revenue.

Freeman responded: “To me, $10.5 million, which is only .01% of the entire budget, is a worthwhile exemption for the women and children of Louisiana.”