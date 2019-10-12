BATON ROUGE, La. — Two top Louisiana Republicans are calling on GOP lawmakers in the state House to decide on their own who will be speaker for the new four-year term that begins in January.

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy and Attorney General Jeff Landry sent the Republican House members a letter suggesting that Democrats shouldn't have a say in the House's top leadership job.

Kennedy and Landry are co-chairman of a political action committee that raised money to support conservative GOP candidates and helped elect several members of the state House.

Republicans hold 68 of the 105 House seats. Kennedy and Landry are urging the GOP members to negotiate among themselves and unanimously support a Republican contender for speaker when the vote is held Jan. 13 with the start of the new term.

