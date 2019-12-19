MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Three states have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block the addition of the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. 

Alabama, Louisiana and South Dakota are suing in response to a renewed push to get the required 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. 

The ERA would ban discrimination on the basis of sex.  The lawsuit notes that Congress set a 1982 deadline to get the required 38 states to agree. 

It seeks to prevent David Ferriero, the archivist of the United States, from accepting a new ratification from a state.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Dec 12, 2019