Louisiana judge blocks enforcement of statewide abortion trigger law

Attorneys hoping to stave off a ban on abortion in Louisiana filed a lawsuit.

NEW ORLEANS — *Story includes reporting from AP Writers Kevin McGill, Amy Forliti and Geoff Mulvihill.

A Louisiana judge has blocked enforcement of statewide abortion ban designed to automatically go into effect when Roe fell.

NOLA.com reports that Orleans Parish Civil District Judge Robin Giarrusso issued the order.

The Louisiana Right to Life group issued a statement expressing confidence that the the state's law will be affirmed.

"It is telling that the Shreveport abortion business filed a lawsuit in Orleans Parish, looking for a district judge who would side with abortion. We are thankful our Attorney General Jeff Landry will vigorously defend our pro-life laws. We look forward to these frivolous lawsuits being dismissed, and Louisiana will continue to work together to protect babies and support moms," said Executive Director Benjamin Clapper.

The move comes after a Shreveport abortion clinic filed a lawsuit Monday disputing the state's ability to stop abortions. The suit claims part of the trigger law are too vague, making it impossible to tell when they're in effect and what exceptions are allowed.

The state's three abortion clinics closed Friday and remain closed.