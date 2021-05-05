x
Louisiana lawmaker scraps bill to decriminalize prostitution

Opponents raised moral objections and said the legislation could lead to increased human trafficking.
NEW ORLEANS —  A New Orleans lawmaker has shelved her proposal to decriminalize prostitution across the state amid opposition from her colleagues. 

The House criminal justice committee was poised to reject Rep. Mandie Landry’s bill to repeal about a dozen prostitution-related offenses, so Landry voluntarily scrapped the measure before a vote Tuesday. That ends the debate for the legislative session. 

Supporters said the state shouldn’t be meddling in the sexual activities of adults who engage in their behavior by choice and the change would reduce unnecessary incarceration. But opponents raised moral objections and said the legislation could lead to increased human trafficking.

