Louisiana lawmakers OK fantasy sports betting regulations

Wednesday's vote sets in motion the process for approving operators so the competitions for online cash prizes can begin.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana lawmakers have agreed to regulations governing fantasy sports betting in the 47 parishes that approved it two years ago.

The rules devised by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board and the attorney general’s gaming division won unanimous backing from the House and Senate committees that oversee gambling laws.

Voters in most parishes agreed in November 2018 to legalize fantasy sports betting. Lawmakers have since set tax rates and the regulatory process.

More detailed rules were set with Wednesday’s vote. Operators of fantasy sports contests will next have to be licensed for betting to start.

