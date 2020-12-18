x
Louisiana lawmakers OK fantasy sports betting regulations

Wednesday's vote sets in motion the process for approving operators so the competitions for online cash prizes can begin.
In this Sept. 9, 2018 photo, customers watch sports on a giant screen at the sports book of the Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, N.J. Panelists at a gambling conference in Atlantic City, on Thursday, June 13, 2019, predicted 90 percent of all US sports betting will be done online or over smart phones within the next 10 years. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana lawmakers have agreed to regulations governing fantasy sports betting in the 47 parishes that approved it two years ago. 

Wednesday's vote sets in motion the process for approving operators so the competitions for online cash prizes can begin.

The rules devised by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board and the attorney general’s gaming division won unanimous backing from the House and Senate committees that oversee gambling laws. 

Voters in most parishes agreed in November 2018 to legalize fantasy sports betting. Lawmakers have since set tax rates and the regulatory process. 

More detailed rules were set with Wednesday’s vote. Operators of fantasy sports contests will next have to be licensed for betting to start.

