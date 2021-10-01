Louisiana lawmakers weigh in on Trumps future after attack on the capitol and days before the end of his presidency

Five of Louisiana's congressmen voted to overturn election results in at least one state.

NEW ORLEANS — Three days later and images of Trump supporters rushing the Capitol building continue to circulate like wildfire.

"It was unbelievable," said Associate Professor of Political Science at Loyola University Dr. Sean Cain. "It was depressing, it was shameful. I was speechless."

Since Wednesday President Trump has come under strong criticism, sparking conversations of the 25th Amendment and forcing the president from office during his final days in power.

As a fail-safe, the president could block that move, and then it would take a two-thirds vote of Congress to remove him. Dr. Cain said that's not likely to happen, but impeachment is.

"I think the culmination, the removal of a president is very unlikely because there's limited time, but the first step, the impeachment itself, I think is likely," he said. "I think the house democrats and senate democrats are going to support this because I think they believe it's the strongest statement they can make against President Trump."

The possibility of invoking the 25th Amendment and impeachment stems from the attempt to interrupt the confirmation voting for the electoral college results. Louisiana's congressmen were not all-in agreement to confirm or reject the election results, but they were in agreement on condemning the violence they witnessed on Capitol Hill.

"Absolutely entirely inappropriate, inexcusable, and these people need to be held accountable for their actions," Congressman Garret Graves said.

"I think all of us need to condemn this is the strongest terms," said House Minority Whip Steve Scalise.

Congressman Graves voted to overturn Pennsylvania's results, but he said now it's time to move forward peacefully.

"Is the system perfect no, do we need to work to perfect it and eliminate voter fraud absolutely but this is the decision that our process yielded and we need to respect it and move forward," Graves said.

Senator John Kennedy objected to the election's certification. He said Thursday, 'our goal to ensure full confidence and transparency in our elections is a noble one and I'll keep pursuing it.'

Some now questioning what the future will look like for Republican lawmakers from Louisiana who side with Trump.

"What happened on Wednesday will be something that will be a political issue going forward. it may not be enough to harm anybody's political re-election goals but their ambitions for higher election may be limited," Dr. Cain said.