BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Trying to bolster Louisiana's sizable tourism industry, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is reaching out to international visitors, seeking private investment in state parks and proposing the construction of a resort on Lake Pontchartrain.

Nungesser is Louisiana's chief tourism official, overseeing the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism. The industry is big business, with travel and tourism the fourth-largest Louisiana employer and estimated to generate $1.8 billion in local and state sales taxes annually.

"It is an important part of our economy, and I learned very quickly that if we don't do more to promote it and keep it in the forefront, your state will suffer," Nungesser said Monday in a speech to the Press Club of Baton Rouge.

An estimated 47 million visitors came to Louisiana in 2017, the most recent data available.

While he's competing with states that have much larger marketing budgets, Louisiana's lieutenant governor said his state is a natural draw, with its food, diverse culture, music and events like Mardi Gras.

Nungesser recently traveled to China, looking to tap into one of the world's largest pool of potential tourists. Among the items he promoted were Louisiana's film and TV show locations such as the now-ended reality TV show "Duck Dynasty" and the 2017 movie "Girls Trip," saying filming locations are a big draw for Chinese tourists. He said people still visit Natchitoches looking for the sites used in the 1989 movie "Steel Magnolias."

International tourists typically spend more money on trips and stay longer in their visits, Nungesser said, noting that recently added direct flights from London and Germany to New Orleans make his marketing efforts easier.

The lieutenant governor also is trying to find new ways to raise dollars for a cash-strapped agency that, like many departments in state government, faced repeated budget cuts as Louisiana struggled through a decade of financial gaps. Nungesser has turned to private companies, hoping to find financing streams that drive more money into parks and historic sites and boost revenue to operate them.

He's proposed naming rights for parks, attractions such as lazy rivers and other ideas that could help turn the facilities into moneymakers. At his urging, lawmakers passed a measure last year letting him use partnerships with private sector companies to generate revenue.

"We've gotten some crazy ideas, and we've gotten some really good ones," Nungesser said. "We're hoping, as we get the word out, we'll see more private/public partnerships to enhance the visitation there and to allow us to do more things that people want to do in those state parks."

For example, Nungesser said the state moved a private horseback riding company into Bogue Chitto State Park in Washington Parish, and is working to move a canoeing company to Fontainebleau State Park, on the shore of Lake Pontchartrain in St. Tammany Parish, and expand the operations to include windsurfing.

He's also studying the possibility of building a resort and conference center at Fontainebleau that could have a private company and the state share in profits. Nungesser will be asking lawmakers to tweak state law to allow such an arrangement.

___

Follow Melinda Deslatte on Twitter at http://twitter.com/melindadeslatte