Louisiana native becomes first Black four-star General in U.S. Marine history

NEW ORLEANS — Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael Langley of Louisiana was confirmed to be a four-star general in the U.S. Marine Corps. He is the first Black four-star general in the history of the Marines, according to Governor John Bel Edwards.

"Congratulations to Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael Langley for his historic confirmation. He represents the best of Louisiana and our country, and we could not be more proud of all that he has accomplished and the path he has created for others to follow," Governor Edwards said in a tweet.