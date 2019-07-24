NEW ORLEANS — Politics, a criminal investigation and the integrity of U.S. elections intersected at the Mueller Congressional hearings. The former special counsel said what his team investigated for two years should be concerning to all Americans.

"Over the course of my career, I have seen a number of challenges to our democracy. The Russian efforts to interfere in our elections is among the most serious," Robert Mueller said in his opening statements.

Following those opening statements, the questions came in partisan fashion. Democrats tried to emphasize the investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential election did not exonerate the President Trump.

"So, the report did not conclude that he did not commit obstruction of justice? Is that correct?” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Ralph Nadler, a Democratic Congressman from New York, asked.

“That is correct," replied Mueller.

Democratic Louisiana Congressman Cedric Richmond finished his round of questions with a statement.

"It is clear that any other person who engaged in such conduct would be charged with a crime. We will continue our investigation we will hold the President accountable because no one is above the law," Congressman Richmond said.

Republicans came prepared to defend President Trump. One Republican member of the House Judiciary Committee said Mueller's investigation overreached.

"Respectfully, director, it was not the job of the special counsel to conclusively to determine Donald Trump's innocence or to exonerate him, because the bedrock principle of our justice system is a presumption of innocence. It exists for everyone. Everyone is entitled to it, including, sitting Presidents," said Rep. John Ratcliffe, a Republican Congressman from Illinois.

Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise sounded off about the hearings on Twitter saying in part "if this #mueller hearing is proving anything it's that this 2 year, $25-million-dollar investigation was a witch hunt to harass @realdonaldtrump”.

It was back in May when the special investigation concluded, but it's clear, both parties are drawing their own conclusions about it.