NEW ORLEANS — A former deputy national security adviser for President Trump decided on Monday to not show up at a closed-door impeachment inquiry hearing.

Still, Republicans continue to bash Democrats for keeping the proceedings private, and two familiar faces in Louisiana are among the most vocal members.

President Trump is certainly not shying away from opportunities to defend himself since congressional Democrats launched the impeachment inquiry.

Speaking to the International Association of Police Chiefs in Chicago on Monday, the President compared the impeachment inquiry to the staged attack on actor Jussie Smollet earlier this year.

"It's a real big scam, just like the impeachment of your president is a scam,” said Trump.

The president is getting help in voicing opposition to the inquiry. House minority whip and Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise has been very public about criticizing how Democrats are proceeding with the inquiry.

His latest criticism is on the closed-door hearings for witnesses being called in to testify.

"What are they trying to hide from the American people that they won't allow voting members of congress to hear what's going on in that room?" said Rep. Scalise, (R-La.)

Congressional Democrats have pointed out that Republicans in the past have demanded private hearings in certain matters. They also point out that some House Republicans are in those closed-door hearings.

"Investigations are not public. When the investigation is done, there will be public hearings, that's how it's always been done," said Rep. Ted Lieu, (D-Calif.)

Of course, Republicans disagree with Rep. Lieu. Another vocal defender of President Trump is Louisiana Senator John Kennedy, who along with fellow Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, joined a Senate resolution last week condemning how the inquiry is proceeding.

Over the weekend, Senator Kennedy appeared on CNN saying the Democrats have decided to give president trump a quote "fair and impartial firing squad."

While Kennedy recently criticized the President for initially planning to hold next year's G7 summit at one of the President’s Florida properties, he's not moving from his position on impeachment. It's a Republican position standing firmly behind the President.

House Democrats are preparing to unveil a resolution this week that will detail their next steps in the impeachment inquiry as the investigation moves into a public phase.

