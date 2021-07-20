Louisiana Senate backs veto override on transgender sports ban

The bill has little practical value as there has been no reported instance of a transgender athlete participating on teams of their identified gender.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Senate narrowly approved a veto override of a transgender sports ban bill on Tuesday, moving discussions to the House.

The Associated Press reports that the 26-12 vote was the exact number of votes needed to overturn Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards' rejection of a bill prohibiting transgender students from participating on school sports teams of their identified gender.

The vote came Tuesday on the opening day of the first veto session under the state's nearly 50-year-old constitution. The vote fell along party lines, with Republicans in support of the measure and Democrats in opposition.

The debate now shifts to the House, where Republicans will need to pick up some backing from Democrats and independents to overturn the veto and enact the ban in law.

The Advocate reports that the NCAA has reportedly informed Gov. Edwards that the transgender sports ban goes against its policy of anti-discrimination. New Orleans tourism leaders fear that the law could jeopardize the Final Four from being hosted in the city next year.

The majority-Republican House and Senate decided to return largely because of the transgender sports ban bill and another bill that would allow people 21 and older to carry a concealed handgun without a permit or safety training.

Lawmakers also can try to override other measures among the 28 Edwards rejected. The veto session can last up to five days but lawmakers hope to wrap up by Saturday.

