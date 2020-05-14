BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana voters could determine on a parish-by-parish basis whether to legalize sports betting, under a bill that has won support from the state Senate.

Senators voted 29-8 Wednesday for the proposal by Republican Sen. Cameron Henry of Jefferson Parish Republican.

The bill calls for the sports betting authorization to appear on the Nov. 3 ballot. Voters in each parish would decide if the wagering would be allowed in their parish.

The measure heads next to the House for debate.

Before betting could begin, lawmakers would have to create the licensing, regulation and tax structures. Previous efforts to legalize sports betting have failed to reach final passage.

