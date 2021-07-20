Louisiana Senate rejects veto override on 'constitutional carry' bill

The Associated Press reports that the 23-15 vote was short of the 26 needed votes to pass.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Republicans in Louisiana's Senate failed to get enough votes to overturn Gov. John Bel Edwards veto on a bill that would ditch permitting and training requirements to carry a concealed firearm in the state.

Edwards struck down the legislation that would have allowed gun owners 21 and older to carry concealed guns without needing nine hours of training on gun safety, a background check, and payment of a fee.

Sen. Pat Connick, who voted for the concealed carry bill during the regular session, was among three senators who said that they had changed their minds. Connick said he spoke with law enforcement in his area that were in opposition to overturning the veto.

The bill has divided Louisiana's law enforcement community. Dozens of officers, police chiefs, sheriffs and deputies called on lawmakers to not override the veto and to keep curent concealed carry requirements in place.

The majority-Republican House and Senate decided to return largely because of the concealed carry bill and a transgender sports ban bill, which the Senate voted to back a veto override earlier Tuesday.

Lawmakers also can try to override other measures among the 28 Edwards rejected. The veto session can last up to five days but lawmakers hope to wrap up by Saturday.

