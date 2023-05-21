Senator Bill Cassidy - 'I don't think Trump can win a general election'

“So, if past is prologue, Trump will have a hard time in those swing states, which means he can’t win a general election," he said on CNN's State of the Union.

NEW ORLEANS — Bill Cassidy, U.S. Senator for Louisiana said Sunday that he doesn’t think former president Donald Trump, the current frontrunner for the GOP nomination in the 2024 presidential election, can win.

“I don’t think Trump can win a general election,” Cassidy said on CNN’s State of the Union with Jake Tapper.

Cassidy, one of seven Republican Senators to vote to impeach Trump for the Jan. 6, 2020 Capitol insurrection, said his opinion comes down to simple math.

There appear to be a handful of swing states and in the past two elections, the 2020 presidential election and then again in 2022 U.S. Senatorial races, the outcomes in four of those pivotal states went Democratic, leading to a Trump defeat in 2022 and Republicans failing to take back the U.S. Senate in 2022.

“In the last election cycle, we saw in almost all of the swing states – Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona - … that the candidates for Senate that Trump endorsed all lost,” he said. “If you’d taken the votes that went to other Republicans and put them together, those Republicans would have won. So, I think the president’s kind of high-profile endorsement of those candidates actually hurt those candidates – at least in the general election.

“So, if past is prologue, Trump will have a hard time in those swing states, which means he can’t win a general election.”

Cassidy, who faced backlash for his stance against Trump in 2020, handily won re-election that year and won’t face voters again until 2026, when he will be 69.