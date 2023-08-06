NAACP issues Louisiana travel warning over recent laws

The NAACP cited a list of bills it claims targets marginalized groups such as African Americans, immigrants and the LGBTQ+ community.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISIANA, USA — The NAACP warned people on Wednesday to use extreme caution when visiting Louisiana.

The civil rights organization is calling for a national travel advisory to the state based on what it considers discriminatory legislation approved by state lawmakers.

The NAACP claims the bills have fostered an atmosphere of fear and intimidation that is unsafe for residents and visitors.

“We’re telling everyone, Louisiana is on the verge of sending us back to the boondocks, the darkened days and we don’t want to go back,” said NAACP Louisiana State Conference President Mike McClanahan.

In a letter released on Wednesday, the NAACP cited a list of bills it claims targets marginalized groups such as African Americans, immigrants and the LGBTQ+ community.

Those laws included a proposed ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors and legislation that would allow 17-year-olds, in some cases, to be jailed alongside adults.

“As a native Louisianan, I love this state,” McClanahan said. “But I don’t love what this state does to its own citizens. We want people to know if it does that to its own citizens, it will do it to those who come in and visit.”

Sen. Royce Duplessis, D-New Orleans, called it culture wars legislation seeking to solve problems that don’t exist.

“Conventions and businesses, they look at this type of thing and they say is that the type of place we want to go to do business,” Duplessis said. “In the end it’s unproductive.”

Rep. Ray Garofalo, R-Chalmette, says the bills in question address crime policies and protect children.

“My goal is not to worry about what’s going on and what other people think and what groups like this, that are activists and they’re being active for certain communities,” Garofalo said. “My goal is to look out for people that I represent.”

The NAACP is urging Gov. John Bel Edwards to veto the legislation described in the letter.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued the following statement on Thursday in response to policies and actions taken by the Louisiana Legislature:

“Whether as a community organizer, a City Councilmember or as Mayor, I have been steadfast in my commitment to serve all people regardless of who they are or who they love,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “It is unfortunate that we continue to see a rise in anti-LGBTQIA+ rhetoric, actions and legislation not just in Louisiana but around the nation.

The fact that the State Legislature passed these discriminatory laws has sparked extreme controversy in the face of the very real possibility of economic boycotts. Whenever lawmakers pass legislation like this to say certain people are not welcome here, it affects all of us. On top of the human impact it will have is the economic impact it could have on New Orleans and the State of Louisiana as a whole, driving away major events, conventions and tourists. This mirrors what we witnessed in 2021 when the State Legislature considered restrictions on our transgender community, which almost halted NCAA’s decision to host the Men's Final Four here in 2022.

New Orleans is a welcoming city that openly celebrates and embraces diversity, as it is what makes up the beautiful fabric of our great city. In no way will we allow this hateful vitriol harm our residents and visitors, especially our youth.

In a world where we must advocate for so much, even basic human rights, the right to love out loud is one fight we should not continuously have to battle. All people deserve the right to live a life that is true to them, a life that fulfills them and a life that is 100% them.

To target children in this way is simply unconscionable, and as the Mayor of New Orleans, no matter what laws the legislature passes, everyone will always be loved and accepted here in our great city. To the LGBTQIA+ community: it takes immense courage to assert your authenticity, and while I am not able to walk in your shoes, I am able to walk beside you. As a true ally who has led the charge and been on the frontlines with our community partners and organizations, I will continue to do my part to make New Orleans a place that is more inclusive, more equitable and more diverse as a whole."

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.