Louisiana House votes against minimum wage increase

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana House labor committee killed a bill that would have raised the state's minimum wage on Wednesday.

House Bill 374 bill would have raised the state's minimum wage to $10 on Jan. 1, 2024, with increases to follow. Rep. Ed Larvadain, D-Alexandria, sponsored the bill.

The bill died on a 9-5 vote, with nine Republicans voting against it and five Democrats voting in favor.

Earlier this month, Governor John Bel Edwards said he was focusing on raising the state's minimum wage. He called the lack of a minimum wage increase, for which there have been failed attempts in recent years, “embarrassing and, frankly, immoral.”

The state's minimum wage currently aligns with the federal rate of $7.25 an hour. Louisiana is one of five states that does not have its own minimum wage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.