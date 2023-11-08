Louisiana Republicans push back on Hunter Biden investigation announcement

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) called the investigation a "sham," while A.G. Garland praised the special counsel's credibility.

LOUISIANA, USA — Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Friday he has appointed a U.S. Attorney to create a special counsel to investigate President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden.

"Whether in Delaware, Washington, D.C., or anywhere else, we expect a fair resolution not infected by politics," Garland said. "We'll do what is necessary on behalf of Mr. Biden to achieve that."

U.S. House Republicans from Louisiana, who have already been investigating Hunter Biden in Congress pushed back against Garland's counsel appointment, doubting its credibility.

On social media, Republican Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) condemned Attorney General Garland's choice of U.S. Attorney David Weiss to lead the investigation into Hunter Biden, calling the choice "outrageous."

"Don't be fooled," Scalise warned. "Garland appointing Weiss as a sham special counsel on Hunter is a way to block info from Congress ... Weiss approved the sweetheart plea deal."

As U.S. attorney in Delaware, Weiss has been investigating financial and business deals made by Hunter Biden since 2019. Weiss was nominated by Former President Donald Trump in 2018 for his role on the district court.

On Friday, Garland, who Biden nominated in 2021, said he has full confidence in Weiss' credibility.

"I am confident that Mr. Weiss will carry out his responsibility in an even-handed and urgent matter and in accordance with the highest traditions of this department," Attorney General Garland said.

Another Louisiana Republican Rep. Mike Johnson, also panned Garland's choice of Weiss, calling it an affront to the ongoing probe by Republican House members.

"The corrupted Biden/Garland DOJ is out of control and (The Subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government) will not let them get away with this," Rep. Johnson said.

The appointment of David Weiss as special counsel in the Hunter Biden case is a blatant attempt to obstruct Congress.



