NEW ORLEANS — Get ready for waves of political ads trying to get your attention and, of course, your vote.

Governor John Bel Edwards visited New Orleans on Monday campaigning and kicking off his re-election bid. Two major Republicans are challenging the governor's bid for a second term: U.S. Congressman Ralph Abraham and Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone.

Not only are they up against the governor's advertising blitz, but also his record in office. At the same time the Edwards campaign RV rolled into town Monday, the campaign rolled out a new political ad. Unlike three and a half years ago, the Democratic incumbent has a record in office and he's touting it.

"When we inherited the largest deficit in the history of our state, the economy was in shambles. The state was in a ditch. Today we're much better off, we have the largest economy in the history of the state," said Edwards.

On the Eyewitness Morning News, Edwards talked about his work on the state's economy. He emphasized his role in securing the first pay raise for teachers in a decade.

But Republican Rep. Ralph Abraham of northeast Louisiana says Edwards is a "typical Democrat."

"He's a tax-and-spend liberal and I'm a very staunch conservative that likes to watch the check book very closely. People work hard for their hard earned money and again they need to keep more of it," said Abraham.

In addition to lowering taxes, Abraham says Louisiana needs to strengthen the oil and gas industry, which in turn, would strengthen the state.

While Abraham and Edwards may differ in economic philosophy, on the issue of abortion, they have common ground. Edwards signed the controversial heartbeat bill, something Abraham supports.

“Good for him. Look at my record in Congress. I've been literally beating the drum for the pro-life movement since day one. I believe life begins at conception and we have to be a voice for the unborn," said Abraham.

Edwards admits his backing of the heartbeat bill may have alienated some of his democratic supporters.

"I suspect that it did, but at the end of the day, I'm consistent, I told people where I was when I ran, and had that track record for eights years," said Edwards.

His track record is something he'll be trying to sell and one his opponents will be trying to attack. The third candidate, Eddie Rispone, did not respond to our invitation to come on the Eyewitness Morning News.

Qualifying for the race is August 6-8. The election is October 12.

