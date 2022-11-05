Louisiana's controversial abortion bill could be completely re-written today

The bill is set for debate on the House floor Thursday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

BATON ROUGE, La. — The controversial Louisiana abortion bill that would charge mothers who have abortions with murder may be completely re-written today.

HB 813, also known as the "Abolition of Abortion in Louisiana Act of 2022," is set for debate in the Louisiana House today, but could be replaced with an amended version removing it's most extreme qualities.

According to Louisiana Right to Life, an amendment will be put forward to completely replace the language in the bill with that of another proposed bill: SB 342.

That would remove all aspects of the bill that would charge women who get abortions with murder while also putting Louisiana current abortion laws into the criminal code as well.

Louisiana currently has the "Human Life Protection Act" that would outlaw abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned. That seems likely after a draft opinion by the supreme court was leaked a couple weeks ago.

The new law would also address abortion separately from birth control and in-vitro fertilization, according to Louisiana Right to Life.

“We do not support HB 813 because it is unnecessary to protect life in Louisiana and is inconsistent with our policy of holding abortion businesses, not vulnerable women, accountable," Executive Director of Louisiana Right to Life Benjamin Clapper said. "On the House floor today, Louisiana Right to Life supports an amendment by Rep. Alan Seabaugh completely replacing HB 813. Through Rep. Seabaugh’s amendment, Louisiana will reaffirm its policy to protect unborn children from abortion without criminalizing abortion-vulnerable women. Unless HB 813 is fundamentally changed through Rep. Seabaugh’s amendment, Louisiana Right to Life is asking legislators to oppose HB 813."

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a pro-life democrat, has also spoken out against the bill, calling it "patently unconstitutional."

The bill is set for debate on the House floor Thursday afternoon.